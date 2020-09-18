Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, Tab S7, and Tab S7 Plus are available now

Samsung’s latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and its newest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, are now available to purchase. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs $1,999, the Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $649.99, and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus starts at $849.99.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a number of improvements intended to make the phone more durable than its predecessor, including an ultra-thin glass screen and a stronger hinge. The foldable also has larger inner and cover screens as well as five cameras: a triple-camera system on the back and a selfie camera on both the main display and the cover display. There are also a few neat software tricks, including “Flex mode,” which lets you put different features from an app across both halves of the unfolded screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus are high-end Android tablets designed to take on Apple’s iPad Pro line. The Tab S7 has an 11-inch LCD screen, while the S7 Plus has a 12.4-inch OLED screen. Both, however, have a 120Hz refresh rate, which should make apps and video feel super smooth. Both devices also come with an S Pen in the box, and you can buy an optional keyboard case if you like.