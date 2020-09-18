Amazon’s fall Alexa hardware event is set for September 24th

Amazon’s fall Alexa hardware event is scheduled for September 24th at 1PM ET. It’s not clear exactly what might be revealed at the event — an invite sent to The Verge only said that Amazon’s Devices and Services team would be sharing “some news.” An Amazon spokesperson specified that the event is invite-only, however, which suggests it won’t be live streamed for the public.

It seems likely we’ll see new smart speakers and smart displays of some kind. At last year’s event, for example, Amazon launched the high-end Echo Studio speaker, the Echo Show 8 smart display, and a third-generation Echo speaker. But Amazon could also show off some more surprising hardware; the company revealed the Echo Frames glasses, which had Alexa built in, and the Echo Loop, a smart ring, at its hardware event last September.

We’ll be covering all the upcoming Alexa and Echo-related news at The Verge.