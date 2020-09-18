Amazon warns PS5 preorder customers that consoles might arrive after launch day

It seemed a little too good to be true the other night when Amazon successfully processed a bunch of PlayStation 5 preorders after other retailers dropped the ball spectacularly. And, well, maybe it was.

Today, the company has sent out an email to many who preordered a PS5 — both the regular and Digital Edition consoles — advising that shipments might not arrive in time for the November 12th release date. “We’re contacting you about your order of PlayStation 5 to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand,” the email reads. “We’ll make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released.”

This is probably a situation where not even Amazon yet knows exactly how many PlayStation 5 units it will be receiving, so the retailer is trying to play it safe and warn people that there’s no guarantee of launch-day delivery. Those customers will now be left with a choice to make: you can keep the current preorder in place in hopes that Amazon will wind up with a strong supply and manage to hit the November 12th target, or you can try your luck elsewhere.

At least they’re not canceling orders, I suppose. Anyone getting this email seems to be guaranteed a PS5 at some point. And if any retailer is likely to wind up with extra PS5 stock, you’ve got to imagine it’ll be Amazon.