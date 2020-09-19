Sony apologizes for PS5 preorders mess, promises more stock over ‘next few days’

Sony has apologized for PS5 preorders being a bit of a mess. “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother,” says Sony from the official PlayStation Twitter account. “We truly apologize for that.” Preorders for the new PS5 console began on Wednesday, a day earlier than Sony had said retailers would take orders. It led to a scramble as Walmart and others started randomly opening up their PS5 preorder slots. Some preorders even disappeared after around a minute.

Sony now says it will release more PS5 consoles for preorder “over the next few days,” promising that retailers will share more details. It’s not clear if these preorders will be delivered on launch day, and Sony is also promising “more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

Amazon also started warning customers yesterday that some of its PS5 preorders might arrive after launch day, most likely because the retailer doesn’t know exactly how many units it will receive.

The chaotic preorder situation kicked off just weeks after Sony started an invite-only registration for PS5 preorders which looked like it would avoid the messy situation we saw unfold this week. Eric Lempel, PlayStation worldwide marketing head, had also previously promised “it’s safe to say, we’ll let you know when pre-orders will happen. It’s not going to happen with a minute’s notice.” Sony tweeted on Wednesday that preorders were starting on Thursday, and then two hours later Walmart kicked off its PS5 preorders.

