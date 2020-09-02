Intel announces its new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, available on laptops this fall

Intel has officially announced its first 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors for laptops, which will feature the company’s new integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and a big leap in performance and battery life over the previous Ice Lake chips. The company claims that the new 11th Gen lineup offers the “best processor for thin-&-light” laptops.

The company had already previewed the new chips at its Architecture Day 2020 event earlier this year. The new 11th Gen lineup is still built on the 10nm node, similar to the current 10th Gen Ice Lake models, but it upgrades to the Willow Core architecture with a new “10nm SuperFin design” that Intel says will offer better speeds at lower power consumption.

Intel is betting big on its new integrated Xe graphics, which it promises will offer up to twice the graphics performance, and which Intel says will offer more substantial benefits than just raw core count increases (an area that, coincidentally, AMD currently leads Intel in.) A demo shown during Intel’s announcement showed an 11th Gen chip offering similar or better graphics performance than a 10th Gen chip working simultaneously with an Nvidia MX350 GPU.

Also new is a built-in AI engine, which Intel says will offer specific improvements for video calls (like background blurring) — tasks which ARM-based computers like the Surface Pro X have previously excelled at.

Alongside the new chips, Intel is debuting a new iteration of its Project Athena certification standard, called “Intel Evo.” Evo will have even higher requirements, including a guarantee that your laptop will offer over nine hours of “real world” use on a single charge (for 1080p systems), fast charging (for four hours of charge in 30 minutes), and both Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 support. The idea is that users should be able to expect a high-quality machine whenever they see the Evo logo, guaranteed.

