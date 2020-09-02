Samsung announces its cheapest 5G phone and new Trio wireless charger

Samsung has announced a host of new devices at its Life Unstoppable virtual event today, including the Galaxy A42 5G, which the company said during its presentation would be its most affordable 5G device yet. Alongside it, Samsung also announced a new wireless charger that can charge multiple devices at once, as well as a new Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7.

The Galaxy A42 5G is the latest in Samsung’s midrange A-series lineup. Samsung says it has a quad camera array on the back, a 6.6-inch OLED display, and will be available in black. It will launch later this year, according to CNET.

Meanwhile the Wireless Charger Trio is a charger that can wirelessly supply power to three devices simultaneously. It’s a successor to the Wireless Charger Duo which, as its name suggests, can charge two devices at once. Samsung’s press release doesn’t mention what charging speeds the Trio will support, which has been a key drawback of at least one recent wireless charger that supports multiple devices. SamMobile reports that it will retail for €99 when it launches.

Finally there’s the Galaxy Tab A7, a 10.4-inch tablet for media consumption that features four Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers. Samsung’s presentation didn’t mention pricing for the new tablet, but it’s expected to be cheaper than the Tab S7 tablets it announced last month at its Note 20 Unpacked event.