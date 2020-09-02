Amazon is reportedly surveilling its Flex delivery drivers in private Facebook groups

Amazon is covertly monitoring private social media groups used by Amazon Flex workers to discuss their working conditions. According to what appear to be official company documents discovered online by Vice, the retailing giant employs staff to track and categorize discussions in closed Facebook groups, public subreddits, and on Twitter. Some posts are then “escalated” to internal Amazon teams and company leadership.

As Vice notes, these reports are seemingly compiled primarily to identify and respond to complaints from Flex delivery drivers about things like bugs in the company’s app. But Amazon also appears to be keeping tabs on more sensitive discussions. Those compiling the reports are instructed to note the apparent sentiment of posts and to look for Flex employees sharing news stories where “Warehouse employees [are] complaining about the poor working condition” or that discuss “planning for any strike or protest against Amazon.”

Amazon has previously fired workers who led strikes

Amazon is well-known for employing aggressive tactics against workers trying to organize or protest. It’s fired workers who led strikes or even tweeted criticism of the company, and used heat maps to track pro-union sentiment across its Whole Food stores. Just this week it posted job listings for an “intelligence analyst” role in order to monitor “labor organizing threats.” Amazon quickly removed the listings and said they had been posted in error.

Monitoring discussion among Flex drivers on social media would be in line with this past behavior. Flex drivers are not official employees but freelance workers who make deliveries from their own vehicles. They’re paid in hourly blocks and Amazon says they make between $18 and $25 a hour, depending on tips and the number of deliveries they make. Flex drivers do not receive benefits like health insurance or sick pay available to full-time employees

In countries like the US, where the job market has been hit hard by the pandemic, reports suggest competition for this sort of gig work is fierce. In recent months, Amazon Flex drivers have reportedly resorted to tricks like using automated bots or even hanging their phones in trees near dispatch centers in order to claim increasingly-rare delivery slots.

According to the documents shared by Vice, Amazon’s social media monitoring for Flex drivers covers dozens of groups in the US, UK, and Spain. These include private Facebook pages like “Amazon Flex Las Vegas” and “Official Amazon Flex Drivers of Portland.” You can read more details on the monitoring process, including a full list of the groups under observation, in Vice’s original report here. We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment on the story and will update this article if we hear more.