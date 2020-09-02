Panasonic’s Lumix S5 is a more compact full-frame mirrorless camera

Panasonic went in at the high end when it released its first L-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras last year, but today it’s announcing a more mainstream and versatile model. Like the $2,499 Lumix S1, the new S5 is built around a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor and is designed for both photo and video work.

The Lumix S5 is $500 less expensive, though, and significantly more compact. Here’s a picture Panasonic supplied of its current highest-end mirrorless cameras, including the Micro Four Thirds-based GH5 on the left, the videography-focused S1H on the right, and the S5 in the middle.

Despite the huge difference in sensor size, the S5 is actually smaller than the GH5. Panasonic says, however, that a new camera in the GH line is also in development.

The S5 offers ISO of up to 51,200 when shooting photos, with dual native ISOs of 640 and 4,000 to reduce noise throughout the range. There’s also in-body image stabilization that Panasonic claims is good for up to 5 stops of speed.

When shooting video, the camera can handle 4K/60fps footage at 4:2:0 10-bit or 4K/30fps at 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording with options for HDR and V-Log/V-Gamut capture. Panasonic claims its 14-plus stops of dynamic range are “virtually the same” as the company’s dedicated cinema cameras.

The S5’s viewfinder has a 2.36 million-dot OLED viewfinder with 0.74x magnification. The screen is a 3-inch 1.84-dot variable-angle LCD. There are two SD card slots, one UHS-I and another UHS-II, and a higher capacity 2,200mAh battery that can be charged over USB-C. The body is splash/dust-resistant, though Panasonic isn’t giving a formal rating.

The Lumix S5 will be available sometime in mid-September. It’ll cost $1,999.99 for the body, or $2,299.99 with the 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens. Panasonic is also running a pre-order promotion with certain authorized dealers until the end of the month that gets you a free Sigma 45mm f/2.8 L-mount lens.