New trailers: Your Honor, Chicago 7, and a little show called The Mandalorian

I was on a bit of a Star Wars kick the past week, watching The Empire Strikes Back, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi, inspired partly by the great news of a new trailer for The Mandalorian’s second season. Tonight, though, I’m planning to stream RBG, the 2018 documentary about the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

Here’s the original trailer:

RBG

Ginsburg had an absolutely astonishing career and life, and this documentary, along with the 2018 drama On the Basis of Sex, are both great reminders. RBG is streaming on Hulu.

The Mandalorian, Season Two

Then of course, we have the first trailer for the second season of the wildly popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian. The Child is back (aka “Baby Yoda”). Or, he will be back, on Disney Plus October 30th, with “stories of eons past.” It appears to pick up right where we left off last season. Do the magic hand thing, Baby! So excited. This is the way.

Your Honor

Bryan Cranston returns to television (yaaaaay!) in a series about a judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run. Turns out the person his son hit and killed was the son of a local crime lord. Oh how the Breaking Bad tables have turned, Walter White. Your Honor debuts on Showtime in December.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

I’ve been waiting for this one for a while: The Aaron Sorkin-directed drama about the trial of a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters accused of trying to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Sacha Baron Cohen is a fascinating choice to play activist Abbie Hoffman; the rest of the cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, and Eddie Redmayne, so, you know, not newbies. The Trial of the Chicago 7 hits Netflix October 16th.