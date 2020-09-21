WandaVision’s first trailer resurrects Marvel’s Vision for Disney Plus TV debut

Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to arrive on Disney Plus. If the trailer is anything to go by, it’s Marvel’s most surreal show yet. It opens with a black-and-white recreation of a 1950s sitcom featuring Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), before gradually becoming a lot more colorful and bombastic.

WandaVision is a TV series taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set after the events of 2019’s Avenger’s: Endgame. Paul Bettany’s Vision technically died during the events of Avenger’s: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos (and his death is even referenced in the trailer), and it’s unclear what exactly has brought him back for the events of the show.

Multiple Marvel shows and movies have seen delays

Although the trailer doesn’t directly mention a release date (it simply ends with the words “coming soon”), Disney previously announced that WandaVision would be coming to Disney Plus in December. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had originally been due to precede it in August, but was delayed from its original August 2020 release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other live-action Marvel series announced for Disney Plus include Loki and Hawkeye.

It’s not just Marvel’s TV shows that have seen delays, its entire film slate has also shifted due to the pandemic. Black Widow missed its original May release date and is currently scheduled to release in November (although a recent report from Variety claimed that it could get pushed back again). Other films including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (in which Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is also due to appear), Thor: Love and Thunder, and Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man films have seen delays of their own.