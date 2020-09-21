Pokémon Go partners with French fashion brand for cute in-game backpacks

As part of The Pokémon Company and Longchamp Paris’ fashion collaboration, Niantic is adding special in-game items for players to dress up their trainers. A Longchamp backpack will be available beginning on October 2nd, starting at 11AM ET.
The backpack is Pikachu-themed, adding the iconic character to the black-and-white Longchamp logo. The event will apply to some pokémon, which will be dressed up in special bow ties and hats. The promotion lasts until October 8th; it’s timed to the beginning of Paris Fashion Week.
Pokémon Go continues to be a huge hit four years after its release; 2019 marked its most lucrative year yet. During COVID-19, Niantic has also made it easier for players to catch pokémon inside. In August, the developer announced that it will end support for older iOS and Android phones in October.
Loading comments...