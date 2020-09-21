The remastered version of Spider-Man on PS5 won’t let you carry over your PS4 saves

Insomniac Games’ hugely-successful 2018 hit Spider-Man is being remastered for PlayStation 5 with ray-tracing, faster loading, and support for the DualSense controller’s new haptic feedback. And better yet, it’ll be available on the PS5’s launch day as a pack-in with Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

But if you’ve been waiting for the PS5’s new hardware as an excuse to dive back into Spider-Man’s virtual Manhattan, you unfortunately won’t be able to transfer your saves from the original game to the remastered version, Insomniac Games confirmed on Twitter. And because Sony hasn’t spelled out how PS4 saves will work on PS5 for any other game, we’re not sure if the Spider-Man situation is the exception or the rule.

Save game transfers are now a big question

There are still some questions about the PS5’s backward compatibility with PS4 games. We do know that PS5 will be “99 percent” backward compatible with the PS4 titles Sony has tested on it so far, but Sony hasn’t said which games won’t work just yet.

And we also know that you’ll be able to play 18 classic PS4 games on PS5 if you have a PS Plus subscription, but it’s not clear if you’ll also able to play the disc or download versions of those games on PS5, or if your previous saves will carry over. “Select” PS4 and PSVR games that do work on the PS5 will get “faster and smoother frame rates,” though.

Sony hasn’t replied to a request for comment.

Also, if you are buying the more expensive PS5 with a disc drive, you won’t be able to get a physical version of Spider-Man Remastered on its own, according to Insomniac Games — it seems like it will only be available as part of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.