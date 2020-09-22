Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 750G has 5G, faster speeds, and improved AI performance

Qualcomm has announced its latest 7-series Snapdragon processor, the Snapdragon 750G, which features an integrated X52 5G modem with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G and improved CPU and graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 730G.

The new chip is effectively a modernized version of the 730G, offering a new Adreno 619 GPU that Qualcomm says offers up to 10 percent better graphics rendering performance (compared to the 730G’s Adreno 618 GPU), and an updated Kryo 570 CPU, with a 20 percent performance improvement over the 730G’s Kryo 470.

The 750G also features other improvements that have trickled down from Qualcomm’s higher-performance and newer chips, like the company’s fifth-generation AI engine, which Qualcomm says offers a 20 percent increase in AI performance for things like AI-based camera functionality or voice translation features. The updated AI engine also allows Qualcomm to support AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression. Also new are what Qualcomm describes as “select” Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like the company’s Game Color Plus mode for adding better color and details to games.

The new 750G isn’t meant to replace the company’s more powerful (and presumably, more expensive) 765 / 765G / 768G models that it’s already offered for months. Although, it does seem likely that the company will announce new updates for its top 7-series chip in the coming months.

But by replacing the 730G with a 5G variant, the 750G speaks to Qualcomm’s emphasis on making more 5G options available for its partners across its lineup of chipsets, in addition to the trickle-down feature benefits that the company has promised for its sub-premium 7-series lineup, offering more high-end features at cheaper price points for customers.

Qualcomm says the first devices based on the Snapdragon 750G should be available by the end of 2020, with Xiaomi already announcing plans for a future device using the new chipset.