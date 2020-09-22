HMD’s Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 refresh the company’s under-$200 lineup

HMD’s resurrected Nokia has built a brand for itself around budget and midrange phones, and the company’s latest devices continue that trend with the $139 Nokia 2.4 and the $179 Nokia 3.4, which offer improved specs, displays, and cameras for the company’s under-$200 lineup.

At $139, the Nokia 2.4 is the cheaper of the two phones, and it shows in the specs: a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a sadly outdated microSD port. It does offer some nice features, though, like a 6.5-inch 20:9 display (albeit limited to 720p) with a teardrop notch, a dual-camera system, and a promise of two days of battery life off a single charge of the 4,500mAh battery. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The pricier Nokia 3.4 comes with a commensurate bump in specs, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, USB-C charging, and support for both a rear fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The Nokia 3.4’s 6.39-inch screen (still 720p) also features a hole-punch selfie camera (at a higher 8-megapixels) and a triple-camera setup on the back: a 13-megapixel main lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultrawide. That said, it cuts the battery down to a smaller 4,000mAh cell.

Nokia is also announcing a new pair of truly wireless earbuds to go with the new phones: the $99 Power Earbuds, which the company says offers a total of 150 hours of playtime (between the earbuds and the case) off a single charge. The new earbuds are also IPX7 rated for up to 30 minutes submersion in up to a meter of water, meaning they should last through rain or sweat just fine.

The Nokia 2.4 is set to be available for preorders on September 23rd, while the Nokia 3.4 and the Power Earbuds are set to arrive later this fall. The Power Earbuds will also be sold exclusively through Amazon in the United States.

Lastly, HMD has finally announced US pricing and a preorder date for the company’s first 5G phone: the Nokia 8.3 5G, which was announced back in March. It’ll cost $699, with preorders set to begin on Amazon on September 23rd.