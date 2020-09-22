Fortnite’s crossover with Rocket League includes a Slushii concert

Rocket League goes free-to-play tomorrow, and to celebrate, there’s going to be a handful of crossover events with Fortnite. (Fortnite developer Epic purchased Rocket League maker Psyonix last year.)

Part of that will include a concert on Fortnite’s party royale island headed by DJ Slushii, whose track “Luv U Need U” is featured in Rocket League. The virtual concert will take place on September 26th at 5PM ET; it’s the third in Fortnite’s current concert series, which previously featured Dominic Fike and Anderson .Paak.

Outside of the concert, there will also be an in-game event in both Fortnite and Rocket League where players can unlock gear — like a playable battle bus in Rocket League — by completing challenges. The event runs from September 26th through to October 12th; you can get full details right here.

Outside of the Rocket League crossover, Fortnite is also getting another big event on September 25th, when K-pop supergroup BTS will debut a new music video on the party royale stage.