Google’s Pixel 5 design and specs revealed in latest leaks

Google has already announced an event for its upcoming Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G smartphones on September 30th, and it has even teased the phones themselves. But a new leak from WinFuture has revealed the best look yet at Google’s new flagship Pixel 5, along with nearly all of its specs.

As rumored, the Pixel 5 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 765G processor, complete with Qualcomm’s integrated X52 modem for 5G support, although WinFuture says that it’ll only support sub-6GHz 5G. That’s surprising, given that Verizon (which has historically sold Google’s flagship smartphones) requires mmWave 5G support for its network, although it’s possible that — similar to other recent Android phones — there are plans for a unique Verizon-exclusive variant with the extra support.

The display is apparently a 6.0-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED panel in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a hole-punch selfie camera to match the recently released 4A. Google appears to have shrunken down the “chin” on the bottom of the display, too, for a uniform bezel around the display.

Notably absent: the radar-based Motion Sense array for gesture controls that were touted as a major feature of last year’s Pixel 4, along with any sort of in-display fingerprint scanner. Google is apparently sticking with a standard, rear-mounted option, although WinFuture doesn’t have any pictures of the back of the device to share yet. Rounding out the specs are 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 4,080mAh battery, IP68 waterproofing, and 18W USB-C fast charging.

Of course, given that it’s a Pixel phone, the biggest feature will likely be the cameras. Google is once again featuring two sensors: a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12.2-megapixel telephoto, although it’s expanding the field of view of both. The wide-angle now has a 107-degree FoV, while the main camera now shoots at 77 degrees. The front-facing camera is similarly an 8-megapixel sensor (the same as last year’s Pixel 4 lineup), but, as is usually the case with Google, if there are any big improvements, they’ll likely come in the software side of things, not the hardware.

Google is expected to fully announce the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A 5G on September 30th, alongside a variety of other new products, including a new Google TV-based device and a new Nest smart speaker.