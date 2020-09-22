Apple Music, TV Plus, the App Store, and more are experiencing issues

Apple’s status page indicates several of the company’s services are experiencing issues, including the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV Plus. People are also reporting issues with Apple Music on DownDetector.

A few of us here at The Verge aren’t seeing problems with the App Store, despite what Apple’s page is reporting. But if you seeing issues or an outage with Apple’s services, the errors might look something like this:

Not impressed. For the first time in a long time. @Apple servers are down. From tv to music. @tim_cook must get this fixed. Fast. pic.twitter.com/waGv27tMfC — Ross Spencer (@JRSTech22) September 22, 2020

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.