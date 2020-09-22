 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple Music, TV Plus, the App Store, and more are experiencing issues

By Jay Peters
Apple’s status page indicates several of the company’s services are experiencing issues, including the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV Plus. People are also reporting issues with Apple Music on DownDetector.

A few of us here at The Verge aren’t seeing problems with the App Store, despite what Apple’s page is reporting. But if you seeing issues or an outage with Apple’s services, the errors might look something like this:

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

