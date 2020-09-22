Amazon Prime Day will begin October 13th, multiple sources say

An internal Amazon email seen by The Verge confirms that its Prime Day shopping event will take place October 13th and 14th, and that the company will make an official announcement September 27th.

In a separate internal email, Amazon warehouse workers were told no new vacation requests would be accepted between October 13th and October 20th, which suggests that the company needs all hands on deck for Prime Day.

An Amazon spokesperson said in an email to The Verge that the company has not announced any dates for Prime Day. “Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day,” the spokesperson said, adding that customers can ask Alexa devices to keep them updated about Prime Day.

The e-commerce giant is keeping a tight lid on any leaks about this year’s Prime Day, which was postponed from July due to the coronavirus pandemic. A promotional poster from personal care company Braun that surfaced last week showing its Prime Day Deals “in mid-October” disappeared from several sites following an inquiry from The Verge. At that point, Amazon would only confirm that Prime Day would be in Q4, which means sometime after October 1st.

Whatever the date, Amazon likely wants to keep Prime Day and Black Friday sales from overlapping. According to Tamebay, a publication for Amazon third-party sellers, Black Friday deals are expected to begin showing up on Amazon somewhere around October 26th and run for several weeks.

In the past, Prime Day has started on a Monday; last year’s homage to consumerism lasted for two days. Analysts estimated Prime Day 2019 brought in somewhere around $6 billion. Amazon warehouse workers staged a Prime Day strike last year to protest working conditions at the company.