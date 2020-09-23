NickMercs renews his deal with Faze Clan

Nick “NickMercs” Kolcheff is renewing his contract with Faze Clan, in a three-year extension. It’s a big deal, not least because Kolcheff is the most subscribed-to person on Twitch — clocking in at an astonishing 56,000 subscribers — and also one of the biggest channels on the entire site. (A note: you have to pay to subscribe to streamers on Twitch, although following and watching is free. A subscription starts at $5.)

“They’re never in the way,” Kolcheff says about Faze. For him, the partnership means more on-the-ground resources for his content creation, as well as continued support from the biggest gaming brand in the world.

And Kolcheff’s fans — the MFAM — are ecstatic about his deal, too, the streamer says. “I lead, they follow,” he continues, and he says he’s grateful for their support. Faze Clan is also happy about the deal. “Nick has reached legendary status in the gaming world,” said Lee Trink, CEO of Faze Clan, in a press release. “He and MFAM have become an important part of the FaZe Clan family and Nick has become a terrific role model not just to other FaZe members but the gaming community at large.” Faze Clan boasts millions of followers across platforms, boosted by an army of professional esports players and professional content creators.

As a streamer, Kolcheff’s appeal is almost gut level. On Twitch, he seems like the kind of bro you’d actually want to get a beer with — someone who’s at ease wherever they are. He’s got a kind of down-home, Midwestern sensibility, which is totally the opposite of Faze’s brand. They’re glossy, polished, and overall very southern California. Kolcheff mellows them out, and the MFAM brings a different audience to Faze itself.

Over the life of Kolcheff’s original deal, the streamer became one of the most important and visible people in Faze — which is why it isn’t so surprising that they’d want him to keep leading the team online, at least for another few years. I wouldn’t be surprised if they even gave him equity.