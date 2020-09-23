Pixel 4A 5G spec leak highlights Pixel 5 similarities and differences

Just yesterday, WinFuture shared leaked specs for the Pixel 5, which reportedly has a a Snapdragon 765G CPU, a six-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,080mAh battery, and more. Today, WinFuture is back with another set of leaks, this time revealing potential specs for the upcoming Pixel 4A 5G, and there will apparently be a lot of similarities between the two devices.

For one thing, the Pixel 4A 5G’s resolution is supposed to be the same as the Pixel 5’s, at 2340 x 1080 pixels, but on a larger 6.2-inch screen (which is also larger than the Pixel 4A’s 5.8-inch screen). And both phones are rumored to have the Snapdragon 765G, a dual-camera system with a 12.2MP main lens and a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP front camera. Those similar specs mean you probably won’t be picking which phone is right for you based on the processor or the cameras.

Instead, Google is apparently making trade-offs in other areas for the Pixel 4A 5G:

The Pixel 4A 5G might have a smaller 3,885mAh battery and apparently won’t support wireless charging or reverse wireless charging, which the Pixel 5 is supposed to.

The Pixel 4A 5G might have 6GB of RAM instead of the 8GB expected for the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4A 5G will apparently have a Gorilla Glass 3 screen instead of the Pixel 5’s rumored Gorilla Glass 6 screen.

The Pixel 4A 5G might have a 60Hz refresh rate instead of a 90Hz refresh rate.

Unlike the Pixel 5, it doesn’t appear that the 4A 5G will be IP-rated for water or dust resistance.

Presumably, those trade-offs mean that the Pixel 4A 5G will cost less than the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 4A 5G could have one clear advantage over the Pixel 5, though, depending on your needs: it will apparently have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which isn’t expected for the the Pixel 5.

We won’t have to wait long to figure out exactly what the differences are between the two phones, as Google plans to detail both of them at a September 30th event.