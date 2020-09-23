Sling TV launches its own watch party feature for live TV

Sling TV is joining the quarantine-era watch party bandwagon with a unique edge over the streaming services that got there first: live TV. The new feature, called Sling Watch Party, makes Sling the first pay-TV provider to add a co-watching feature to its platform, doing so to infuse some much-needed social interaction to the now-solemn act of watching TV alone in your house or apartment during COVID-19.

Sling’s take on this is still in beta for now, and it’s only available via a Chrome browser on laptops and desktops. But it supports up to four people and works for live programming, a huge plus for people yearning for the experience of watching sports or an awards show in person their friends or family.

The feature is available now by signing into your Sling account here. The company is also running a promotion in which you can try out Sling and its watch party feature for free if you’re a new customer, up until September 30th. There are a few other notable aspects to Sling Watch Party, including text chat, built-in audio and video controls, and host controls for pausing and rewinding on-demand programming.