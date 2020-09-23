HBO Max is getting a Suicide Squad spinoff starring John Cena

HBO Max is getting a new TV series called Peacemaker, a spinoff of the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel directed by James Gunn. The show will focus on the origins of its titular character, Peacemaker, played by John Cena.

The streaming service has ordered eight episodes with production slated to begin in early 2021. Not much is known about the plot, but Warner Bros. says the show is set in the same world as The Suicide Squad, which is set to debut in theaters on August 6th, 2021. Gunn will also serve as a writer and director for multiple episodes of the show, including the pilot.

Peacemaker is the latest DC Comics property to receive a TV show on HBO Max. In July, Warner Media announced a spinoff show focusing on the Gotham City Police Department; the series will share the same universe as Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

It’s not that surprising that HBO Max is getting a ton of DC-related series: HBO Max is owned by AT&T, which also owns Warner Bros. and DC. Several original shows from the DC Universe, including Titans, Swamp Thing, Stargirl, and Young Justice are heading to the service. HBO Max will also hold exclusive rights to stream the highly anticipated Synder Cut of Justice League, which will arrive on the service next year.