Among Us is so popular that its developers just canceled the sequel

The developers of the hit social deduction game Among Us just announced that they have canceled a planned sequel because of the popularity of the first game.

Though that sequel had been announced just 36 days ago, developer InnerSloth wants to support the game that’s so popular right now. “The main reason we [were] shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content,” InnerSloth said in a blog post. “However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level.”

“All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”

Among Us, a party game where you work as a team to try and figure out who is sabotaging the crew of your spaceship, has recently become an absolutely massive hit, thanks in large part to its recent popularity on Twitch. It’s the third most-played game on Steam (where it costs $4.99) as of this writing, and SteamSpy estimates that the game has more than 10 million owners on Steam alone. Those numbers also don’t account for how many people own Among Us on iOS and Android, where the game is free with ads (though you can pay $1.99 to remove those).

Even though the sequel has been canned, you’ll still be able to eventually play the game its developers were hoping to build: “All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1,” according to InnerSloth. The developer also spelled out other improvements players can look forward to, including promised fixes for server issues, colorblind support, a friends system, and a whole new stage.