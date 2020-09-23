Nintendo just announced a new Kirby game for the Switch, and it’s available right now

Nintendo has just announced Kirby Fighters 2, a brand new game in the Kirby series for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s available to download from the eShop right now for $19.99.

In the game, you fight against up to three other players in local or online multiplayer. You can play as one of 17 different Kirbys, each wielding one of Kirby’s famous copy abilities (including a new Wrestler ability), as well as other characters including Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, and King Dedede.

In addition, the game offers a story mode where you work your way through a number of battles to eventually take on Meta Knight and King Dedede, and you can play it co-op with a friend. The game also has a “Single-Handed Mode” where you’ll be tasked with clearing nine battles against increasingly-difficult opponents as quickly as you can, all by yourself.

I’ll be honest that I had no idea that there was a Kirby Fighters game before this, but Kirby Fighters 2 follows Kirby Fighters Deluxe, which was released in 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS. And Kirby Fighters Deluxe was a standalone game broken out from a multiplayer mode in Kirby Triple Deluxe, also for the 3DS.