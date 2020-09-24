The latest Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers support Wi-Fi 6

Amazon has debuted the $129.99 Eero 6 and the $229.99 Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi routers, along with the $89.99 Eero 6 extender that support Wi-Fi 6 and Zigbee. Following leaks from earlier in September, the Eero Pro 6 improves on its predecessor with support for Wi-Fi 6, which delivers faster speeds and support for more devices connected simultaneously. Similarly, the Pro 6 is a tri-band router that offers a single band for tech that connects via 2.4GHz and two bands for 5GHz to allow more devices to connect at the fastest speeds. The Eero 6 is a dual-band device.

The Eero 6 and Pro 6 looks like a hybrid between the older Pro and Eero’s more affordable mesh Wi-Fi system. Both appear to have a slightly more bulbous design. As far as specs go, both the Eero 6 Pro and Eero 6 each have two Ethernet ports and a USB-C port for charging your devices, whereas the smaller Eero 6 extender for boosting your network has just a USB-C port. All of these products are backwards compatible with older Eero networking gear.

These products are available for preorder starting today from Amazon, and they’ll launch November 2nd.