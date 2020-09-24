Pop star Ava Max will hold an album launch party in Roblox

Ava Max is holding an album launch party in an unexpected place: the virtual realm of Roblox. The pop star will be part of what’s described as “a first-of-its-kind immersive album launch party and virtual fan meetup” to celebrate the release of her new album Heaven & Hell.

It will feature a variety of events, including a Q&A with the artist, a performance of some new songs, a merch store, and in-game quests. The whole thing will take place in a virtual space described as a “sky-high dance floor,” which you can see in the gallery below. “I just can’t wait to meet my fans on Roblox this Friday,” Max said in a statement. “I miss being able to interact with everyone in person, and I’m really excited to try this new way of connecting with them in a life-like immersive experience to share my new music.”

The event is just the latest in an ongoing trend of artists turning to digital platforms, which has only accelerated given the ongoing pandemic. Roblox, which boasts more than 100 million monthly players, even hosted a charity concert earlier in the year. Elsewhere, The Weeknd held a TikTok concert, a giant version of Travis Scott stomped around Fortnite’s island, and American Football played a blocky show inside of Minecraft. Fortnite developer Epic recently created a state-of-the-art studio in LA where artists can perform and be broadcast into the game.

Ava Max’s Roblox party will take place on September 25th at 7PM ET.