Amazon announces $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite and upgraded Fire TV Stick

Amazon has announced its latest video streaming devices for the TV: today, the company introduced an upgraded, more powerful Fire TV Stick for the same $39.99 price. But Amazon is getting even more aggressive on price with the launch of the new Fire TV Stick Lite at just $29.99, which it claims is the “most powerful” streaming device for under $30. Both are capable of HD-quality streaming; the regular Stick can output expanded HDR color, but the Lite version cannot. Both will be released on September 30th.

The standard Fire TV Stick will be faster at the Lite at launching apps and starting streams. Another difference is that the Fire TV Stick’s remote has volume and mute controls for your TV, while the Lite’s doesn’t. However, both offer support for voice search and commands through Alexa.

Additionally, the Fire TV home screen will undergo a major redesign later this year, with individual user profiles and improved navigation with a “favorites” bar for app shortcuts.

Like other new products announced today, the Fire TV Stick and Stick Lite will enter a low-power mode when they’re not actively being used to conserve energy.

The Lite leaked a couple of days before today’s Amazon event, with images of the latest Fire TV and its remote appearing on WinFuture.de.

Amazon has said that there are currently over 40 million active Fire TV accounts.