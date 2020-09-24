Pixel 4A 5G images leak, showing dual rear cameras and a headphone jack

UK retailer John Lewis has accidentally posted images of Google’s Pixel 4A 5G a little early, giving us a detailed look at the new mid-range phone’s design. The images, fist spotted by 9to5Google, are accidentally on display on the retailer’s Pixel 4A 4G LTE listing, where they show a 5G logo in the phone’s status bar and a rear camera layout that doesn’t match the Pixel 4A’s. The images confirm several of the Pixel 4A 5G specs that leaked yesterday, including a second rear camera and the headphone jack that carries over from the Pixel 4A.

The Pixel 4A 5G is one of the two phones Google pre-announced for this fall, the other one being the Pixel 5. Recent leaks for the two devices claim the Pixel 4A 5G’s specs will position it somewhere between the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A in Google’s 2020 smartphone lineup. The specs match the Pixel 5 in some areas, the 4A in others, and split the difference across the rest.

For example, the 4A 5G will reportedly have a Snapdragon 765G processor and dual rear cameras (including a 12.2-megapixel wide-angle and 16-megapixel ultrawide) like the Pixel 5, but it will have 6 rather than 8GB of RAM and no IP-rating for dust or water resistance like the 4A. Then, in terms of battery, its 3,885mAh capacity puts it between the Pixel 4A’s 3,140mAh and the Pixel 5’s reported 4,080mAh.

Based on the leaks, the one area the Pixel 4A 5G could beat out both the 4A and the 5 is in screen size. Although it has the same 2340 x 1080 resolution as both the Pixel 5 and the 4A, it’s bigger than both of them at 6.2 inches. It reportedly only has a 60Hz refresh rate though, while the Pixel 5 is expected to have a 90Hz display.

Otherwise this is a very similar looking device to the Pixel 4A. There’s a hole-punch notch cutout for its selfie camera on the top-left of the screen, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Google has already announced that the new Pixel 4A 5G will cost $499 when it releases this fall. With a Google event scheduled for September 30th, we won’t have long to wait to have these details officially confirmed.