It’s official: the OnePlus 8T will support 65W fast charging

The upcoming OnePlus 8T will support 65W fast charging via the company’s new Warp Charge 65 standard, OnePlus confirmed today. The company is advertising that you’ll be able to get “a day’s power in 15 minutes” using the new technology, and it specifically says a 15-minute charge will restore 58 percent of the battery’s power, with a full charge of the phone’s 4,500mAh battery taking just 39 minutes.

Faster charging speeds tend to mean more heat generation, but OnePlus says the 8T features a “new heat dissipation system” to keep it cool while it charges. The phone apparently has 12 temperature sensors to keep an eye on how hot the handset gets. There’s no mention of whether the OnePlus 8T will support wireless charging, however.

65W fast charging is more than twice the speed of what OnePlus has used in its other phones from this year. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus Nord all supported its Warp Charge 30T standard. 65W fast charging has previously appeared in Oppo handsets like last year’s Reno Ace or the Find X2 Pro via its SuperVOOC 2.0 standard.

Meet Warp Charge 65 – a day’s power in 15 minutes. #OnePlus8T — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 24, 2020

Since Warp Charge is OnePlus’ own standard, you’ll almost certainly need to use the charger that comes with the OnePlus 8T to achieve these charging speeds. However, OnePlus says its charger supports the 45W PD standard, which should mean it can fast-charge some third-party devices.

Earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed the upcoming 8T will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. As for the rest of its specs, Android Central has reported the device will have a quad-camera array on its rear based around a 48-megapixel main sensor alongside ultrawide, macro, and portrait sensors. The phone will reportedly carry a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, too.

The OnePlus 8T is set to be announced on October 14th.