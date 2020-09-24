Tribeca Film Festival is expanding its focus on games

Tribeca Film Festival is expanding its games recognition in 2021. The festival is opening submissions that recognize video games as official selections, particularly those that “demonstrate artistic excellence in storytelling” as part of the first Tribeca Games Award.

To help guide this process, Tribeca has formed an advisory board that includes Hideo Kojima, Sam Lake, Geoff Keighley, Kiki Wolfkill, Bing Gordon, Nia DaCosta, and Jon Favreau. The festival has previously highlighted games such as God of War, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Firewatch, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

“In the 10 years since we first welcomed a game to Tribeca’s official program, we’ve seen an exciting convergence of games, film, and immersive experiences,” said festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal in a prepared statement. “Where there was once a clear delineation between media, there is now a blurring of the lines — stories have become games and games have become stories. Broad recognition for voices at the forefront of this ever-changing landscape is long overdue, and we intend to be a home for these creators whose incredible work should be celebrated.”

Tribeca 2021 is slated to run June 9th–20th.