Amazon unveils new Guard Plus subscription for $4.99 per month

Amazon has unveiled a new Alexa-powered security service called Guard Plus. The announcement came during Amazon’s annual devices event on Thursday afternoon. The service will cost $4.99 per month, or $49 per year.

Guard Plus is an upgrade to Alexa Guard, a free service that enables Alexa to listen for signs of danger while you’re out of the house and mimic your daily smart-light usage.

When you set Guard Plus to Away Mode, Alexa will listen for unusual activity, and push an alert if it detects any. It’ll also play warning sounds to deter potential intruders.

Alexa will also be able to call an emergency helpline on your behalf, which is staffed 24/7 by “trained agents” according to Amazon. These folks can contact emergency service on your behalf.

Amazon says a number of security providers will be bundling Guard Plus with their subscription plans, including A3 Smart Home, Abode, Resideo, Ring, Scout Alarm, and Wyze. Ring Plus customers will get the service for free — everyone else gets a one-month free trial.

Guard Plus is rolling out to customers in the US starting this fall. If you’re interested, you can sign up to get an email when it launches.

Developing. Check out our live blog for more news from the Amazon event as it happens.