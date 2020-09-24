Apple update fixes iOS 14 issue with default mail and browser apps

One of the nice new features of iOS 14 was the ability to set your own default mail and browser apps. However, users who tried this out were finding that, after they restarted their device, the default would reset to Mail or Safari. Today, Apple has taken care of that with its first updates for the iPhone and iPad, bringing them up to 14.0.1. The Apple Watch will also update to 7.0.1.

Now, when you set your preferred browser defaults to Google Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge, or your mail defaults to Gmail, Outlook, or Spark, they should stay that way, even after a restart.

Other fixes in the release notes, according to 9to5Mac, include problems that could keep camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, keep iPhones from connecting via Wi-Fi, and could keep images from appearing in the News widget, among others.

If your phone hasn’t notified you about the update yet, you can find it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. You can find listings of Apple’s security updates on its support site.