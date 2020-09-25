The first two Metal Gear Solid games are back on PC, but they are not looking their best

After being MIA for nearly two decades on PC, Windows gamers will have the chance to experience the first two Metal Gear Solid games on their rigs. The two classics from Hideo Kojima’s critically acclaimed series are coming to GOG.com today.

Of course, this isn’t the first time each game has been released on PC; both would see a release on Windows PCs around two years after each initially launched on their respective consoles. But neither game has seen a re-release on digital storefronts like Steam in the years since.

Unfortunately, they look a little rough on modern hardware (more so the first game). I would go into more detail, but I will let the screenshots speak for themselves:

Revolver Ocelot has seen better days

So much emotional weight in this scene. Can you tell?

In my opinion, this probably isn’t the best way to experience these classic titles. If you want to play the original Metal Gear Solid, I suggest playing Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, a remake released exclusively on the GameCube. (It’s not going to be cheap, though.)

There are prettier ways to play, if you want to pay

If you are looking for a better version of Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, unfortunately, it did not receive an HD rerelease, but there is an HD version of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, which is available in both the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection (the Xbox 360 version, which is also backwards compatible on Xbox One, by the way) or Metal Gear Solid: The Legacy Collection (a PS3-exclusive compilation of all the main installments from the Metal Gear Solid series). Still, that compilation only includes the original PS1 version of Metal Gear Solid, not the GameCube remake.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance is an expanded version of Sons of Liberty, the original moniker for the second installment in the MGS series. Substance added lots of new features not found in the original version, including new cutscenes, improved thermal goggles, and 500 new standalone missions.

In addition to Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance coming to PC, GOG.com has also added the original Metal Gear, plus Konami Collector’s Series, a compilation that includes Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Contra, and Super C.