Google’s new Chromecast demonstrated a week early

Google’s new Chromecast device has leaked once again, giving us a detailed look at the TV dongle’s hardware and user interface. The leak comes after Redditor u/fuzztub07 was able to buy the unannounced “Chromecast with Google TV” dongle early from a local Walmart. They’ve since published a series of photographs of the included hardware and its manual, as well as a video of its user interface.

We already had a pretty good idea of what to expect from the device thanks to a series of leaks that have emerged throughout the course of this year. At its core it’s an Android TV streaming device (now rebranded to Google TV), which you can control with an included remote, but it also supports Chromecast streaming from compatible apps. The new photos and videos, combined with the fact that u/fuzztub07 has been actively responding to dozens of questions about the device, provide lots of details about its functionality.

Here are the photographs taken by u/fuzztub07, which show the hardware from every angle, and include a couple shots of its manual. These lay out exactly how the Chromecast with Google TV’s remote works, and show what’s included in the box. The device itself is powered by USB-C, while its remote takes two AAA batteries.

The Redditor also posted a video of themselves scrolling through the Chromecast with Google TV’s interface, giving us an idea of how its content is laid out, and what apps it should support. Apps listed include video services like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max, as well as music services like Spotify.

The interface also lists a couple of gaming categories, including games that can be played with a remote, and other games that support a gamepad. Google’s game streaming service, Stadia, is reportedly not supported.

Finally, u/fuzztub07 has also been responding to multiple questions about the device, which we’ve summarized below:

The Chromecast with Google TV is expected to be unveiled next week on September 30th. Given Walmart already has it in stock for sale, its official release can’t be far away.