Apple reverses course, removes charging brick from Apple Watch Edition and Hermès

Apple has quietly removed the 5W USB charging brick that it had been previously including with its pricier Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès models, bringing the luxury models in line with the remainder of the company’s lineup, as spotted by MacRumors.

At its “Time Flies” event earlier this month, the company announced that it would no longer include the USB power brick with its cheaper Series 6, SE, Series 3, and Nike models in an effort to reduce its environmental impact.

However, it was quickly noted that Apple was still including that brick on its luxury models, which was seemingly inconsistent with its new environmental goals, despite the fact that Apple likely sells fewer Watches from those product lines. (The Apple Watch Edition and Apple Watch Hermès range in price from $799 to $1,499.)

The change appears to have been a last-minute one. Some MacRumors forum users even showed off pictures of Series 6 Edition models that they had ordered that included the brick. But with the new change, Apple has completely eliminated included charging bricks from its smartwatch lineup.

The only question left is whether Apple will continue — as rumored — to go down this trend with the upcoming release of its new iPhone models in October.