Halloween is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing’s next big update will help make your island a little spookier. Today, Nintendo detailed New Horizon’s Halloween-themed fall update, which adds a few new features to the game, including the option to grow pumpkins (which can then be harvested and used for DIY projects) and the ability to collect candy for the big day and purchase new costumes.

And since most of us won’t be able to actually go out trick-or-treating for Halloween this year, Animal Crossing could serve as a sugar-free alternative. Here’s how Nintendo describes what will go down on October 31st:

Neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be adorned with an array of Halloween decorations. You’ll also receive a visit from a mysterious guest, Jack, the “czar of Halloween.” By giving Jack lollipops and candy, you’ll earn spooky in-game rewards. Be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked! Luckily, you can learn a couple of new Reactions to properly express your feelings of fear.

The new features will be available as a free update on September 30th, and those who download the update will also get a gift in the form of a virtual Ring Con controller from Ring Fit Adventure.