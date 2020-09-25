Vergecast: Amazon announces a new fleet of hardware

Amazon announced so many gadgets at one event we had to move our Vergecast recording from Thursday to Friday. That’s what the bulk of this week’s show is about.

Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Dan Seifert discuss all the important announcements from Amazon’s fall hardware event this week — a security drone for your home, a spherical Echo, a cloud gaming service, a location-tracking mesh network, new Eero routers, and a whole lot more.

The Vergecast crew examines the new features of these devices, the implications of their use in the smart home, and which products they think people will actually use.

They even made some time to briefly discuss reviews for Apple’s 2020 iPad, iOS 14, and Fitbit’s Sense watch — the episode is longer than Amazon’s event. Listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

