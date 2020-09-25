Amazon is also warning Xbox Series X preorder customers that their consoles might show up late

Last week, Amazon informed customers who had pre-ordered the PS5 that they might not actually get their consoles on launch day, and now, Amazon has started to tell people that pre-ordered the Xbox Series X that they might not get that console right when it’s out, either, according to reports shared on Twitter Friday evening.

“We’re contacting you about your order of Xbox Series X to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand,” Amazon’s notice reportedly reads.

Amazon has sent an email giving advance warning that Xbox Series X preorders may not arrive on launch day due to high demand



The email is similar to PS5’s (and similar high demand items in the past). Can only assume Amazon is covering themselves in case shipping is delayed pic.twitter.com/XbFHkAvKqW — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 25, 2020

Amazon’s notices are yet another annoyance in what has been a messy pre-order season for the next generation of consoles (and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card). If you missed getting an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S, it appears that preorders are basically sold out, though the Xbox Twitter account said that you can “expect more consoles to be available on November 10.”