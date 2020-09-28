Amazon’s Prime Day kicks off on October 13th

Prime Day, Amazon’s annual deals extravaganza, will run from October 13th-14th, the company announced today. Amazon says the two-day shopping event will feature “over one million deals across every category,” including brands like Panasonic, Roborock, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, Ticwatch, and more.

Amazon is aiming to support small businesses on its platform by incentivizing customers to buy from them in the run-up to Prime Day. Starting today until October 12th, Prime members will receive a $10 credit usable on Prime Day by spending $10 at certain small businesses on Amazon. The company is also committing to spending more than $100 million to promote small business through Prime Day and the holiday season.

Typically, Amazon hosts Prime Day in July, but it got pushed back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is usually a big money-maker for the company — analysts estimated that Amazon sold more than $6 billion worth of products. And Amazon has offered nice discounts on its own hardware during past Prime Days, so it might be worth waiting until this year’s event if you’ve wanted to pick up a new Kindle e-reader or an Amazon Echo.

Amazon did just unveil a wide range of new hardware, however, and most of it won’t ship until after Prime Day, so it’s worth keeping that in mind when shopping for deals. Amazon is already starting early offers today such as two Echo Dots for $39.98, for example, but the new Dot is coming out on October 22nd.

Prime Day will start at 3AM ET on Tuesday, October 13 and will be held in the US, UK UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey, and Brazil.

We’ll be covering all the best Prime Day deals right here at The Verge.