Google Meet’s noise cancelation feature is rolling out on iOS and Android

Google is rolling out its impressive noise cancelation in Google Meet to Android and iOS, but unfortunately, it won’t be available to everybody — you have to be a G Suite Enterprise or G Suite Enterprise for Education customer to take advantage of the handy feature, Google says. Google rolled this out first for the web in June.

The technology is designed to dampen background noise like a keyboard or a barking dog while you’re on a Google Meet call. If you want to get an idea of how effective it can be, check out this VentureBeat video from June of Serge Lachapelle, a G Suite director of product management, demonstrating how the noise cancelation technology quiets a crinkling bag of snacks, a clicking pen, and a clinking glass (skip to 1:50 for the noise cancelation demo):

Google’s G Suite Updates blog says the noise cancelation feature is turned off by default on mobile, but you can turn it on while on a call by accessing the call’s settings. (Here’s Google’s guide on how to do that.) The feature is rolling out starting today and should be fully rolled out within a few days.