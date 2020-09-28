 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Teams, and more are experiencing an outage

By Jay Peters
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Some Microsoft services, including Outlook, Office 365, and Microsoft Teams, are currently experiencing an outage, according to Microsoft’s Office status page. “Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” a notice on the page reads.

The company first acknowledged issues at 5:44PM ET via the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account, and said it had rolled back a change thought to be the cause of the issue at 6:36PM ET. But just 13 minutes later, the company tweeted again to say that it was “not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change.”

Microsoft said it is “rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue,” in a 7:48PM ET tweet.

Microsoft’s Azure Active Directory service is experiencing issues, according to the Azure status page.

“We’re working to resolve a service interruption impacting a subset of customers performing authentication operations,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement. “Visit the Azure Status page for updates.​”

Update September 28th, 8:13PM ET: Added another tweet and statement from Microsoft.

