The world’s first foldable PC is now available to order from Lenovo

Lenovo has announced a ThinkPad like no ThinkPad you’ve ever seen before: the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Think Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, but a 13-inch OLED laptop screen. It’s available for preorder now, starting at $2,499.

The idea is that you can use the Fold like a large tablet when it’s fully unfolded (or divide the screen into two adjacent displays). You can prop the Fold up horizontally to use it like a full 13-inch notebook, with an optional detachable keyboard and easel stand. You can fold the thing up 90 degrees, turn it vertically, and use it like a miniature laptop (a touchscreen keyboard pops up on the bottom half). You can turn it horizontally and use it like a book, with an optional stylus. Or you can fold the whole thing up, and easily carry it around without it taking up much space in your bag.

We had a chance to test a prototype of the X1 Fold back in January at CES in Las Vegas.

In terms of other specs, the production Fold comes with 11th Gen Intel processors, two USB-C ports and a SIM-card slot, 8GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 50Wh battery. It weighs 2.2 pounds and can come with 5G support.

Lenovo also announced the ThinkPad X1 Nano, which is the lightest ThinkPad ever made at 1.99 pounds. This ThinkPad is based on Intel’s new Evo platform, which is meant to certify that laptops deliver long battery life, fast charging, and a quick boot time, among other features. Evo systems also need to include Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4.

The Nano has a 13-inch 2K 16:10 display (with touch and non-touch options). Lenovo says that it’s about the same height as a 14-inch 16:9 screen. And it comes with a number of AI security features: it can detect when you’re walking by and wake itself up, for example, and lock itself when you walk away.

Specs-wise, the Nano comes with 11th Gen Intel processors up to an i7, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a 48Wh battery, four 360-degree microphones, and Intel’s Xe integrated graphics. It supports 5G as well and can run Linux in addition to Windows 10 Pro.

The Nano will be available in Q4 of 2020, starting at $1,399.

Lenovo announced several additions to its ThinkBook line as well. The flagships include the $729 ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (which is also Evo-verified), the $879 ThinkBook 14s Yoga (the first convertible ThinkBook, which has a built-in pen), and the $549 ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (which comes with built-in Bluetooth earbuds). The 13s and 15 also have AMD options. They’ll both be available in October; the Yoga is coming in November.