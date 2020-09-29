Adobe Lightroom is getting cinema-style color grading

Adobe is adding a new advanced color grading feature to Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Camera Raw, bringing a tool more commonly associated with video and cinema editing to its pro photography apps.

Lightroom will now have a new color grading panel similar to the Lumetri panel from Adobe’s Premiere Pro video editor, letting you separate out midtones from shadows and highlights with a new three-wheel system. There’s also a global luminance wheel and a blending slider.

Adobe hasn’t said when the new color grading features will be available, but in the video above, Pei Ketron from Adobe’s Lightroom team says there’ll be more information at the company’s virtual Adobe Max conference beginning October 20th.