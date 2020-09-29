Amazon’s $4.99-a-month personal shopper service is now available for men

Amazon is expanding its personal shopping service to cover men’s fashion. For $4.99 a month, Amazon Prime members can be sent monthly packs of personalized clothes that match their style and budget based on an introductory survey. They can choose eight items to be shipped to their home for free, with a seven-day try-on period and free returns.

The service, dubbed Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, originally launched for women’s fashion in July last year. It’s Amazon’s answer to Stitch Fix, one of the leaders in online personal shopping. Rather than a monthly subscription, Stitch Fix charges a $20 “styling fee” whenever users request a new package of clothing (the frequency of which depends on the customer). This $20 payment is then credited towards any clothes they buy.

Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe for men will include a number of established brands including Adidas, Lacoste, Carhartt, and Levi’s, as well as Amazon’s own in-house brands, reports TechCrunch. New customers will take a style survey to uncover their preferences, and subscribers can also make special requests, like a new suit for a job interview.

Right now the service is only available on Amazon’s mobile app for US Prime customers. The service is an expansion of Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe feature, included with Prime memberships. This also offers shipments of up to eight clothing items, with free returns and no payments until customers decide what they want to keep. The only difference is that for $4.99 a month, Personal Shopper will select those clothing picks for each customer.