Xbox Game Pass is getting EA Play games on November 10th

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to EA Play just in time for Microsoft’s next-gen console launch. EA Play is arriving on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10th, the same day that Microsoft launches both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers ($14.99 per month) will get access to EA Play, alongside the xCloud and bundled Xbox Live Gold benefits.

EA Play will include access to more than 60 additional EA games, including The Sims, FIFA, Mass Effect, and many more. EA Play is similar to Game Pass but exclusive to EA’s games. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to download and play games from EA Play on Windows 10 PCs in December, boosting the collection of games available on the PC side of Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft is also planning to add Bethesda’s classic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC soon. The additions come after Microsoft acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. Doom Eternal will be one of the first additions on October 1st, but Microsoft hasn’t yet revealed the full list of Bethesda games that will make their way to Game Pass.

If you already subscribe to both EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is canceling EA Play subscriptions and any remaining time over 50 days will be “rounded up and converted to the nearest month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a ratio of three to one.” There’s a full FAQ over at Microsoft’s Xbox support site, but essentially if you have up to 3 months of EA Play already on your account, you’ll get 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added to your account. Between 4 and 6 months of EA Play left on your account means 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added to your account. Here’s the full table for conversions that Microsoft estimates will be added to accounts:

EA Play and Xbox Game Pass conversions EA Play months remaining Approximate Ultimate time given EA Play months remaining Approximate Ultimate time given 1 month 10 days 2 months 21 days 3 months 1 month 4 months 1 month and 14 days 5 months 1 month and 21 days 6 months 2 months 7 months 2 months and 14 days 8 months 2 months and 21 days 9 months 3 months 10 months 3 months and 14 days 11 months 3 months and 21 days 12 months 4 months

Update, September 29th 10AM ET: Added information on EA Play to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription conversions.