A closer look at the Apple Watch Series 6 and how to review it

Vergecast co-host Dieter Bohn has been hosting a series of discussions diving deep into tech review season each Tuesday, with every episode focusing on a specific product announced this fall.

This week, Dieter talks with Joanna Stern, a senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal and Verge alum, about her review of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The big feature of the Series 6 is the addition of a blood oxygen sensor. Though Apple calls this feature a “wellness device” rather than a medical one and cannot guarantee the accuracy of the meter, Dieter and Joanna discuss whether this newly added sensor is worth the upgrade and how the many variants of the Apple Watch complicate the review process.

Dieter and Joanna also both review gadgets for video, so the two discuss the process of reviewing gadgets on YouTube: the differences between their video reviews and written pieces, how they approach their ideas with a video team, and how working from home has changed their workflow.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player. Also, check out last week’s episode with Engadget’s Cherlynn Low focusing on Microsoft’s Surface Duo.