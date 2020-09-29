Facebook’s Accounts Center will unify login and payment info across Facebook properties

Facebook is making it easier for people to post across Facebook properties and pay for purchases they make on all its platforms. The company’s new Accounts Center, which it announced as a test today, will let people cross-post content across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

It will also save payment information to pay for purchases on both Facebook and Instagram, although the Facebook Pay feature is coming later this year, the company says. Although it’s not required, people can also choose to sync their profile details, like their name and photo. That means if the info changes on Facebook, it’ll also automatically change on Instagram.

The new hub serves two purposes. One, it’ll benefit prolific posters, like brands and influencers who want to post the same content across their social profiles. They can now do so automatically and within Facebook. Second, saving payment information makes it easier for people to shop on Facebook and Instagram. Adding a credit card to either service is a small hurdle, but still, it’s a barrier to buying a product. With Facebook Pay syncing, people can get straight to buying regardless of the platform on which they see the ad.

Facebook has continued to invest in its commerce business with the launch of Facebook Shop and Instagram Shops, so it’s no surprise the company would strive to make shopping easier. The company has also started to unify its platform’s messaging products as part of a broader multiyear push geared toward private messaging, and the Accounts Center continues the incremental process of merging the services into one.