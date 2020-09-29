The LG Wing gets a $999 price and October 15th release date on Verizon

LG’s wild-looking Wing smartphone has gotten a US price and release date — it’ll cost $999 and be available October 15th, at least at Verizon, with preorders set to begin October 1st. The news confirms what many had already expected about the dual-screen device: it’s not going to be cheap.

As is usually the case with a new Verizon phone launch, there’s also a variety of trade-in offers and discounts to help cut down that price tag. The company is offering up to a $750 discount when adding a line to an unlimited plan and trading in a phone, up to $500 off for existing Verizon unlimited plan customers who trade in a device, or a $250 Verizon gift card for new customers who are porting the line.

But even with those discounts, there’s no other way to slice it: you’re paying a lot of money for the novelty of LG’s twisting screen design. The Wing offers two displays, with a 6.8-inch main display that slides up and around to reveal a second 3.9-inch panel using a clever hinge mechanism. It also features a Snapdragon 765G processor with Qualcomm’s integrated X52 modem for 5G support, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for wireless charging.

LG has also promised that the Wing will be out on AT&T and T-Mobile later this fall, but there’s no news on price or timing for those models yet. It’s not clear if the Verizon model — which the company says supports its mmWave network — is a different version from the upcoming AT&T and T-Mobile variants (as has been the case with other phones, like the LG Velvet). If so, there’s a chance the Verizon model is charging a premium for the added network support, although we’ll have to wait for the other carriers to make their own announcements to know for sure.