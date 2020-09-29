Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel will arrive on Prime Video in late October

Sacha Baron Cohen’s sequel to Borat, his iconic and controversial 2006 satirical documentary, is coming to Amazon’s Prime Video at the end of next month, according to Deadline.

Cohen filmed the movie in secret shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the US, and Collider reports the British comedian has screened it for select film industry figures. But given the current pandemic-induced shutdowns of movie theaters throughout the country, Amazon has stepped in to acquire the streaming rights.

Little is known about the movie except its official title: Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, according to a leak on a Writers Guild of America website yesterday.

It’s likely the film will revolve around Cohen’s standard undercover hijinks as Kazakhstani television personality Borat Sagdiyev, but with a focus this time on the state of US politics in the era of President Donald Trump. Of course, given when it was filmed, it will likely also involve plenty of commentary on American life amid the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus and the 2020 election.