Apple outage affects App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, iCloud, Photos and more

Many Apple services were hit by outages Tuesday evening, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade, according to Apple’s system status page. For all of the affected services, Apple vaguely says that “some users are affected.” However, as we were writing this article, some of the services were upgraded from being affected by an “issue” to having a full-on “outage.”

Here is the full list of affected services:

Find My

Game Center

iCloud Account & Sign In

iCloud Backup

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Contacts

iCloud Mail

iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)

iWork for iCloud

Photos

Apple Arcade

Apple Music

Apple Music radio

Apple TV Plus

Radio

App Store

Apple Books

Apple didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Apple isn’t the only company to experience services outages lately — many Microsoft services were affected by a multi-hour outage on Monday, and there was a multi-state 911 outage on Monday as well.